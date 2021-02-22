Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of CME Group worth $439,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $195.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

