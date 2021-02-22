Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $310,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

