Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,886 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.66% of Burlington Stores worth $287,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $264.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.