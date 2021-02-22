Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 154,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $291,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

