Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,819 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Netflix worth $437,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $540.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

