Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 360,930 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Morgan Stanley worth $249,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

