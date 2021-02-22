Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 432 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $276,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

