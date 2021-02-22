Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,478 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Accenture worth $255,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Accenture by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.29 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average of $241.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

