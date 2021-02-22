Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 65,108 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of S&P Global worth $295,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in S&P Global by 474.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $339.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

