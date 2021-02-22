Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €200.00 ($235.29) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

Shares of ALV stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) on Monday, hitting €195.38 ($229.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,538 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €197.51 and a 200 day moving average of €184.96. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.