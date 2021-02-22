Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during trading on Monday, reaching €195.38 ($229.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,257,538 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.96. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.