Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

