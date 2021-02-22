Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.51

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 18042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $93,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

