Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 9th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $417,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $23.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,077.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

