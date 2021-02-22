Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $27.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,073.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,697.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

