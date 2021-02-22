Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,077.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

