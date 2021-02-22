Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,487 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Swedbank owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $779,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,081.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

