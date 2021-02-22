Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 6.1%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.55 and last traded at $105.51. 2,754,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,641,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

