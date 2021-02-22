Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Altice USA worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $139,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $228,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

