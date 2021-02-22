Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 14.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was down 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,641,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,779,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $646.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 220.6% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

