Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
