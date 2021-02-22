Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

