Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

