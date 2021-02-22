Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

