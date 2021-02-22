Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.08 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

