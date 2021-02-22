AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rose 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 167,228,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 207,475,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

