AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading 7.1% Higher

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $53.85. 1,075,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,537,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

