Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Amcor worth $111,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,250,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.