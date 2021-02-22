American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 10%

American BriVision (Holding) Co. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 7,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.12.

American BriVision (Holding) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American BriVision (Holding) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American BriVision (Holding) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.