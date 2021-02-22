American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of American Campus Communities worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

