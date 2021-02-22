American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.54-0.56 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,851. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

