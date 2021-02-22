American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE:ACC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 850,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.