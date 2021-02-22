American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.81

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 198722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

