American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

