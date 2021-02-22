American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Head-To-Head Survey

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

This table compares American Finance Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.07 $4.15 million $0.99 8.54 Postal Realty Trust $11.29 million 13.53 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80% Postal Realty Trust -9.51% -2.33% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Finance Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.