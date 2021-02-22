American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.48

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 134.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

