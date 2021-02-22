American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 8.9%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.57. 2,972,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,062,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

