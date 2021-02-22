Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after acquiring an additional 147,916 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after acquiring an additional 284,570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,687 shares during the last quarter.

COLD opened at $36.78 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

