Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,625,695 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $224.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $224.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

