AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of AMETEK worth $297,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

