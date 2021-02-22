AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.33% of AMETEK worth $90,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.04. 17,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

