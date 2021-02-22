Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Amgen worth $430,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

