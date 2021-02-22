AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Up 6.5%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.20. 3,502,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,670,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

