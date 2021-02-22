AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $74.07. Approximately 685,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 322,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
