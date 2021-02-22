AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $74.07. Approximately 685,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 322,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

