Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Down 6.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.83. 2,922,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,006,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $338.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 124,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.