Ampleforth Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $322.02 million and approximately $34.20 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 565,983,533 coins and its circulating supply is 341,222,945 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

