Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.83

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 704736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$131.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

