Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

