Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.89. 1,664,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

