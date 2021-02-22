Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. TriNet Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,382. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 242,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

