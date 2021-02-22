Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.43. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.40. 2,253,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

